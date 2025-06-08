Standoff between Dalits, upper caste people in Mandya over temple entry

MANDYA: Tension gripped Elechakanahalli village in Mandya taluk after Dalits were allegedly denied entry into Maramma temple by upper caste people. As the situation escalated, heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incidents.

The controversy began when upper caste villagers reportedly blocked Dalits from entering Maramma temple, leading to clashes between the two communities. Taluk authorities temporarily sealed the temple and enforced tight security in the area. Later, leaders from both communities placed separate locks on the temple doors, further deepening the standoff.

Efforts to mediate through separate peace meetings with leaders of both groups have so far failed. Dalit representatives have demanded equal access to the temple, while upper caste leaders have continued to oppose it.