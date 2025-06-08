Union Health Minister JP Nadda: Ask for calories in whatever you eat

BENGALURU: Warning that one in three Indians could be obese by 2050 if unhealthy eating habits continue, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday urged people to “ask for calories in whatever you eat.”

Nadda was speaking at a function to mark ‘World Food Safety Day’, where he launched several initiatives such as sugar and oil boards, and the eat right activity book on the theme, “Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy”.

Citing an ICMR study, he said obesity increased by 39.6% in urban and 23.1% in rural areas between 2008 and 2020, highlighting how lifestyle diseases are spreading beyond cities. “Obesity is rising due to increasing intake of ultra-processed foods and changing food patterns. This is a serious public health concern,” Nadda said.