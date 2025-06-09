EXPRESS DIALOGUES| Nexus between bureaucrats and politicians root cause of unrest in society: Former IGP Gopal Hosur

At the heart of any sustainable solution is good governance — one that is inclusive, transparent, just and not vindictive. Governance must rise above political expediency and resist exploiting social divisions for short-term gains. Instead, it should invest in long-term social cohesion, said former IGP Gopal B Hosur.

In an interaction with TNIE, he talked about coastal Karnataka, his experience working there, reasons for communal clashes and solutions too. He highlighted that governments have a tendency to withdraw cases, especially related to communal violence, saying it should not be done and the courts should decide these cases.

You were posted in coastal Karnataka. What was your experience?

Coastal Karnataka is unlike any other region in its geography, culture and especially its communal dynamics. When I was posted as Inspector General of Police for the Western Range nearly 15–16 years ago, I had never worked in the area before, but was aware of the tensions there. The region was tense with communal clashes, attacks and stabbings.

Despite its tensions, coastal Karnataka amazed me. It’s one of the most vibrant and organised regions — Hindus, Muslims and Christians alike. Every festival or event is run better than most government functions — be it a temple fair, mosque celebration or church gathering. The people are highly enterprising and tech-savvy. However, there are deep divides, especially after the Babri Masjid incident, but the region also has immense potential — socially, economically and culturally.

Do you think the interference of politics in bureaucracy is the main cause of communal disharmony? Has it increased over the years?

If politics enters the administration system, it will lead to ‘communal politics’ which propagates violence. All parties are equally culpable. I place more blame on the bureaucracy than on the political establishment. Why don’t even a few bureaucrats come together and say, “We will uphold the rule of law”?