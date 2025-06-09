EXPRESS DIALOGUES| Nexus between bureaucrats and politicians root cause of unrest in society: Former IGP Gopal Hosur

At the heart of any sustainable solution is good governance — one that is inclusive, transparent, just and not vindictive. Governance must rise above political expediency and resist exploiting social divisions for short-term gains. Instead, it should invest in long-term social cohesion, said former IGP Gopal B Hosur.
In an interaction with TNIE, he talked about coastal Karnataka, his experience working there, reasons for communal clashes and solutions too. He highlighted that governments have a tendency to withdraw cases, especially related to communal violence, saying it should not be done and the courts should decide these cases.
You were posted in coastal Karnataka. What was your experience?
Coastal Karnataka is unlike any other region in its geography, culture and especially its communal dynamics. When I was posted as Inspector General of Police for the Western Range nearly 15–16 years ago, I had never worked in the area before, but was aware of the tensions there. The region was tense with communal clashes, attacks and stabbings.
Despite its tensions, coastal Karnataka amazed me. It’s one of the most vibrant and organised regions — Hindus, Muslims and Christians alike. Every festival or event is run better than most government functions — be it a temple fair, mosque celebration or church gathering. The people are highly enterprising and tech-savvy. However, there are deep divides, especially after the Babri Masjid incident, but the region also has immense potential — socially, economically and culturally.
Do you think the interference of politics in bureaucracy is the main cause of communal disharmony? Has it increased over the years?
If politics enters the administration system, it will lead to ‘communal politics’ which propagates violence. All parties are equally culpable. I place more blame on the bureaucracy than on the political establishment. Why don’t even a few bureaucrats come together and say, “We will uphold the rule of law”?
I think over the last two decades, political interference in the bureaucracy has increased. Earlier, political leadership would listen to bureaucrats. Bureaucrats had that kind of stature, they could withstand pressure and politicians respected that. But over time, perhaps starting around 1985, when the views of elected representatives began to be considered for postings and transfers of officers, the deterioration set in. There are rare exceptions, some truly outstanding ones, and I wouldn’t want to name them, but they genuinely wanted good bureaucrats posted to their jurisdictions. Unfortunately, such cases are very few. So there is a nexus between bureaucrats and politicians, and in my opinion, that is the root cause of unrest in society today.
What needs to be done in coastal Karnataka?
To chart a constructive path forward for coastal Karnataka, a few critical measures need to be taken. First and foremost, overall governance and administration must be significantly strengthened. This doesn’t only refer to the police, but to every branch of the government that plays a role in public welfare. When governance is ineffective or absent, public disillusionment grows, and divisions in society begin to take root.
In the realm of criminal justice, the police play a vital role. Unfortunately, they often fall short in key areas. For one, police forces must clearly demonstrate their apolitical stance. They must act without partisanship and enforce the law impartially. Mere registration of cases and arrests are not enough — there must be a thorough follow-through. Offenders must face the full legal process, and the message must be sent that no one is above the law.
Leadership is crucial. If subordinates sense that their leader lacks integrity or yields to pressure, they won’t follow in spirit. Instead, they may align themselves with anti-social elements. Honest, transparent leadership must extend across departments, not just the police.
The work of maintaining law and order is continuous. After a violent incident or major crackdown, the situation may calm temporarily, but that’s not the end. The real work starts after the dust settles. Every case must be pursued fully: from arrest, denial of bail, dossier-building, to investigating networks of funding, political backing, and legal support. This end-to-end follow-through is vital.
Four major challenges in this region require special attention: communal tensions, left-wing extremism, underworld activities, and Islamic terrorism. Combating these effectively depends on one key factor — intelligence. In fact, 95% of successful police action is rooted in solid intelligence gathering. Because I have helped the informant, he passes on information to me. The help is mutual. Human intelligence has to come from within society.
There are 10,000 policemen in coastal Karnataka and each one is an intelligence officer. When I was posted there, I made it compulsory for every sub-inspector to speak to five persons on a weekly basis. These five had to be met personally to build trust. When it comes to action, be ruthless. Be impartial in registering cases, arresting people, sending them to jails, preventing them from getting further bail, chargesheeting the case and seeing the trial through. Leadership must be for at least three years. It will not serve the purpose if the postings are for one year.
Is police work lacking, and what needs to be done to improve?
There is competence. They should be made to do their job. It is always a problem of leadership. Leadership means not just the police officer, but even the deputy commissioner of the district plays an important role. The whole thing will collapse if the deputy commissioner or superintendent of police, or police commissioner is corrupt. Outwardly, it looks like everything is going on smoothly, but the morale of policemen will be exploited, which will lead to a law and order situation one day.
How crucial is information gathering and intelligence?
It is very crucial. I had a long tenure as the head of the intelligence department, and I have worked under four chief ministers. There is an intelligence wing which has state intelligence and district intelligence. Every policeman is an intelligence officer. When the media gets so much information, the 1,200 policemen posted in the intelligence department are unable to churn out so much information. The policemen should develop the skill of getting information. Gathering information is extremely crucial, especially in avoiding communal flare-ups.
Will the situation improve in coastal Karnataka, especially Mangaluru?
It is a cyclical thing. Unless the administration comes down heavily and follows it up, things will not improve. This will keep repeating. Confidence-building measures are important. Come down very heavily on the fringe elements who indulge in violence. Certainty of arrests must be ensured. We do not have to hold a peace committee meeting if all people are treated equally. Never withdraw criminal cases. Governments have a tendency to withdraw cases, especially those related to communal violence. Cabinets have withdrawn cases despite recommendations by the police department not to do so. Why should the cabinet withdraw cases? Let the courts decide.
The government has constituted a special task force. Will that help?
That is just one tool. The task force of 248 policemen is not a solution to the problem. Two constables are enough if the intelligence network is strengthened. The task force must be used for quality intelligence. Keep monitoring everything which is happening. Display of force is only to convince the public. It is a way of posturing. It has to be done behind the scenes in a systematic way by tracking every criminal and apprehending the suspect before a crime is committed. This can be done only through intelligence support. Unless we penetrate into different organisations deeply, gathering information will be difficult. In our time, we had penetrated because we had helped some members for various other reasons. We would get information before anything would happen, as they were party to the discussion.
There are allegations and perception that the police force in coastal Karnataka is divided?
That is all because of political reasons. The influence of communal politics is also on the police force. There is a need for improvement at every level.
Do you see this flaring up towards the assembly elections?
Till elections come, the situation in coastal areas will be like that. Once elections are near, everything will become very quiet.
Do you see the leadership diluting?
Back then too we had different types of leadership, but I enjoyed the patronage of good leaders. They backed me in whatever I did. Once the confidence was built, even if I committed a mistake in the course of my duty inadvertently, they would protect me. There are instances where mistakes have been made and exemplary decisions have been taken.
Is the government giving enough importance to the intelligence wing?
Not enough at the moment. It should be the chief priority, not just for law and order, but governance as a whole. Its role has to be redefined as an intelligence agency for good governance. Unless it is redefined and strengthened, things will not change. Police personnel are not willing to go because the grass is greener on the other side, and they are not empowered there.
Is one police commissioner enough for Bengaluru City?
In my opinion, there should be three police Commissionerates otherwise, it is unmanageable. One at the central core of Bengaluru city, and others for the south-east and north-east. The peripheral areas should be absorbed into these commissionerates. The moment the size of the jurisdiction reduces, the delivery of services improves.
What do you have to say about the language row?
Language issues have always been there. They have become law and order issues now. Right from my college days when I was studying in Gokak and Belgaum, the issue was always been there. Of late, one comment gets blown out of proportion, leading to pro- and anti-arguments. There are elements who wait for such comments.
What do you say of recent Supreme Court orders? Are they affecting the way police work?
The police’s hands are tied, and they are caught in a Catch-22 situation. Society expects crime to be controlled, but the law has not empowered you to exercise your full authority, so you cannot arrest. Police officers are in a complex situation most of the time because if they arrest, they have to show an arrest and cannot detain them. Earlier, police could detain people and keep interrogating them and verifying the information. It is not possible now. Human rights have overtaken everything else. People say it is good. But the criminal should feel the pinch of the law. There should be a certainty of conviction. Today, convictions are lower, so people can commit a crime and get away with it. They go to prison for a day, and there are enough lawyers to get them out, and after that, nobody tracks them. They go absconding and do whatever they want till they are caught again.
What is the long-term approach to establish communal peace and harmony?
At the heart of any sustainable solution is good governance — one that is inclusive, transparent, just, and not vindictive. Governance must rise above political expediency and resist exploiting social divisions for short-term gains. Instead, it should invest in long-term social cohesion.
What role do the police play in this vision?
A robust, fair and empowered police force is central. Law enforcement must have not only the mandate but also the independence and integrity to function without fear or favour. Especially in communally sensitive areas, policing decisions must be based on professional judgment, intelligence, and firm application of the law, not political considerations.
How do you ensure such operational independence?
It starts with insulating the police from undue political interference. Officers must be empowered to act without pressure and equipped with both human and technical intelligence to be proactive rather than reactive. Preventive intelligence — not reactive deployment — should be the first line of defence.
What about the role of the justice system?
A swift and credible criminal justice system is equally crucial. It not only builds public trust but also deters fringe elements who exploit delays and loopholes in the system. Accountability and speed are essential to reinforcing the rule of law.
What needs to happen beyond policing?
Policing can only treat the symptoms. Addressing the deeper malaise requires a multi-pronged and sustained effort, like community policing must be revitalised, regular training and sensitisation of officers should be a priority, strong accountability mechanisms must ensure excesses are addressed, and additionally, media and opinion leaders must act responsibly.
What should be the goal?
To move towards a model where good governance and the rule of law are not just aspirational slogans, but lived realities. Only then can we hope to truly foster communal peace and harmony.