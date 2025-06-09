Karnataka HC refuses to quash graft case in ‘reverse trap’

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a corruption case against AB Vijaya Kumar, joint director of municipal administration, who has been booked in a rare case of ‘reverse trap’ by the Lokayukta police.

Kumar was allegedly caught while returning Rs 3 lakh he had received as a bribe from a complainant, a priest, under the pretext of making a ‘donation to the temple’. The incident occurred while Kumar was serving as the special land acquisition officer (SLAO) in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed Kumar’s petition, challenging the FIR registered under Sections 7(a) and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in 2022 and the subsequent proceedings. The court observed that a ‘reverse trap’ refers to a situation where a bribe-taker returns the illegal gratification to the bribe-giver, often for complex reasons.