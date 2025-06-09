MLA Mantar Gowda donates house to family of 15-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda has donated a house to the family of the 15-year-old victim who was murdered by her fiancé in May 2024.

Meena, a 15-year-old girl in Mutlu village of Suralabbi limits in Kodagu, was brutally murdered by her 35-year-old fiancé, Onkarappa, right after her SSLC results.

The murder caught national attention for its brutality as the accused had chopped off the victim’s head and fled from the crime scene. The accused was nabbed later and is presently undergoing a court trial.