MLA Mantar Gowda donates house to family of 15-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda has donated a house to the family of the 15-year-old victim who was murdered by her fiancé in May 2024.
Meena, a 15-year-old girl in Mutlu village of Suralabbi limits in Kodagu, was brutally murdered by her 35-year-old fiancé, Onkarappa, right after her SSLC results.
The murder caught national attention for its brutality as the accused had chopped off the victim’s head and fled from the crime scene. The accused was nabbed later and is presently undergoing a court trial.
Meena belonged to a poor family, and they lived in a pitiable condition in a makeshift hut. Following media reports on the condition of the victim’s family, MLA Dr Mantar Gowda had assured the family a house. MLA Gowda spent his own money Rs 8.5 lakh to build the house for the family.
“During my visit to the victim’s house, the family narrated their ordeal. I had assured them of a house and I have fulfilled the same. This work has given me immense satisfaction,” said Dr Mantar.
“The MLA has kept up his words and we are grateful to him. The memories of Meena, who now had to be in college, haunt us constantly. The fact that our daughter will not be with us in the new house brings us sorrow,” shared U Janaki, Meena’s mother.