Seven, including minor, held for murder of 17-year-old Bihar girl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Surya City police have arrested seven people, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Bihar, who was allegedly killed by her relative in Bengaluru. Police said they plan to invoke provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the postmortem report confirmed the victim had been sexually assaulted.

The girl’s body was found stuffed inside a blue suitcase and abandoned near the railway tracks in Chandapura on May 21. The victim had arrived in Bengaluru on May 18 with her relative Ashiq Kumar (42). When her family was unable to contact her or Kumar, they filed a missing person complaint at a local police station in Bihar on May 23.

A senior officer told TNIE that the suitcase contained only the body, with no identification or belongings, making identification and investigation more difficult. Photographs of the deceased were circulated nationwide, and two days later, Surya City Police Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Mahajan received information that helped identify the girl.