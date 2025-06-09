Teen rescued after falling into Hampi's Matanga Hill cave

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: A 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, who was trekking alone at Matanga Hill near Hampi, fell into a cave and was successfully rescued on Sunday. The operation, which involved the Hampi Tourists helpline team, local police, fire, and emergency services, lasted several hours.

The teenager, Parv Assat — a tourist staying in one of the homestays at Hampi, accidentally slipped and fell into a deep cave. He was trapped for nearly six to seven hours before he could use his mobile phone to call the emergency number 112. The police, responding quickly, coordinated with local guides and emergency teams to locate and rescue the teenager.

Fortunately, he had not suffered serious injuries and was safely brought back to the base.

Yaksha S, team leader, Hampi Tourist Helpline, said, “The Hampi police informed one of our team members about the incident. We are local guides and are familiar with the area where the boy fell. Along with Fire and Emergency Services, we launched the rescue operation. Despite the poor cellphone signal, the boy had called the emergency number, and thanks to our quick response, we could bring him to safety.”