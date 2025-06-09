Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for ‘One Nation, One Election’

BENGALURU: Holding multiple elections around the year is one of the biggest hurdles preventing India from transforming into ‘Viksit Bharat’ (a developed nation), the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

Advocating strongly for the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, the senior BJP leader said that constant election cycles drain the country’s time, energy, and resources. He was speaking at an interaction programme on “One Nation, One Election” organised by the BJP.

“India’s path to becoming a Viksit Bharat is being delayed because leaders, officials, and political workers are in campaign mode all year long, pushing the governance to the background,” Chouhan said.