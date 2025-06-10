Activist urges scholarship for child marriage survivor in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Child-rights activist Nagasimha G Rao has written to Home Minister, urging the State Government to honour a minor girl from Reddihalli Gollarahatti in Challakere taluk, Chitradurga district, who resisted child marriage. Rao requested the government to formally acknowledge her bravery and provide financial aid or scholarships to support her future.

In his letter on Monday, Rao demanded immediate legal action against those involved in organising the marriage, recognition of the girl as a child in need of care and protection, and long-term support for her education, mental health and rehabilitation.

Rao urged the state to treat her as a “child in need of care and protection” under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and provide counselling, rehabilitation, and social reintegration support through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Unit.

In addition to that, the activist called for awareness campaigns in rural areas, schools, and gram panchayats about the consequences of child marriage. He recommended that helpline numbers like 1098 be prominently displayed in public spaces and that Child Marriage Prohibition Officers be appointed and monitored across districts.