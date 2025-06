BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for blaming the police for the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium and claiming that no untoward incident took place at Vidhana Soudha.

Taking to a social media platform, the Union Minister said, “The government celebrated its grand victory on the stairs of Vidhana Soudha. Nobody died there! Just near Chinnaswamy Stadium, a stampede occurred and people lost their lives claimed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shri @siddaramaiah avare... Are you the Chief Minister of Karnataka or only the Chief Minister of the Vidhana Soudha stairs? Care to clarify?” Kumaraswamy questioned the CM, “How fair is it to wash your hands clean by dumping the blame entirely on the police? Why this desperate ploy to distract by targeting the opposition?”