Bengaluru stampede: Police at fault, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: While stating that the state police are at fault with regard to the fatal stampede that resulted in the death of 11 youngsters outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the City Police Commissioner or his subordinate officers should have informed the government about who had given permission for the event and how many people were expected to attend it.

“From one perspective, it is clear that the police are at fault. If the deaths of RCB fans actually took place before they gathered at the stadium, it was the duty and responsibility of the police to inform the CM and the government.

“This should have been communicated earlier to the CM. Also, did the Commissioner’s office or his subordinate police officers grant permission to the organisers to hold a mega event in the stadium or outside it? If permission was denied, why did the organisers go ahead? There are many such questions and confusions with regard to the stampede. A CID investigation already ordered into it is expected to reveal facts,” he said.