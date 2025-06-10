Changes likely to Karnataka Congress' picks for Upper House

BENGALURU: The state government after finalising the list of four names for Upper House seems to be dilly dallying to complete the formalities and send it to Raj Bhavan for the governor’s consent.

TNIE has learnt that despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s signature, the letter is stuck at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Sources said there is objection within the party on nominating Ramesh Babu, who heads the Communication Cell since he has a Janata Dal (Secular) background. Babu had earlier served as MLC on JD(S) nomination. He joined the Congress in 2020. Babu’s name is likely to be replaced, sources added.

A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said out of the four seats, the term for three MLCs is for six years and the remaining one (that is vacant after CP Yogeshwara resigned) is only one year. There is confusion on whom to give which, and this is taking time.