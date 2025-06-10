Eco-panel hearing on Sharavathi project today: Karnataka Energy Min George

BENGALURU: The environment committee is having a look at the execution of the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project in Shivamogga. Energy Minister KJ George said here on Monday that the committee will hold a meeting on the project on Tuesday.

George said he was not aware of the details of the report prepared by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) team that visited the site recently.

“The project will be executed. Issues that have been raised pertaining to lion-tailed macaque and other wildlife are being examined,” he said.

The energy department has sought 54 hectares of land for the project, while offering alternative land to the forest department.

“Only a few environmentalists are raising objections. We had obtained permission to conduct a study in the area, and it was done. If the project is executed, it will generate 2,000 MW of power along with a proper storage facility. All pipes and cables will be laid underground,” he added.