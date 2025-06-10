Eco-panel hearing on Sharavathi project today: Karnataka Energy Min George

BENGALURU: The environment committee is having a look at the execution of the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project in Shivamogga. Energy Minister KJ George said here on Monday that the committee will hold a meeting on the project on Tuesday.
George said he was not aware of the details of the report prepared by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) team that visited the site recently.
“The project will be executed. Issues that have been raised pertaining to lion-tailed macaque and other wildlife are being examined,” he said.
The energy department has sought 54 hectares of land for the project, while offering alternative land to the forest department.
“Only a few environmentalists are raising objections. We had obtained permission to conduct a study in the area, and it was done. If the project is executed, it will generate 2,000 MW of power along with a proper storage facility. All pipes and cables will be laid underground,” he added.
The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), the government agency, executing the project, is also working on pumped storage projects at Varahi and other places.
During the MoEFCC team’s visit, while some members objected to the project listing 15 reasons, others sought clarification on technical points before the project gets forest clearance.
Sources in the Karnataka forest department said, “Following the issues raised by MoEFCC, the user agency (KPCL) gave its reply, and it is convincing. A meeting on it is scheduled for Wednesday.”
During the environment committee hearing, more clarification will be sought for the project, including environmental impact and pollution. Public opinion will also be obtained on the project, the official said.
“A public consultation/ opinion on the execution of the project is essential, as 15,000 trees will be felled. The opinion of the people, not just of the region, but everyone, is needed as the project is being executed in the Western Ghats. The Central Empowered Committee, formed by the Supreme Court to oversee environmental projects, will also be taking a look at it as the region proposed is prone to landslides and is in the Western Ghats’ Lion Tailed Macaque sanctuary,” the official said.