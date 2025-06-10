First indigenously made airport runway rubber, paint removal system launched in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a major boost to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Shobha Karandlaje launched the country’s first indigenously manufactured airport runway rubber and paint removal equipment system, called “CleanJet”, developed by Bengaluru-based MSME company Anlon Technology Solutions Limited.

This advanced high-precision equipment, officially named Runway Rubber and Paint Removal Equipment System (RRPRES), is the first of its kind made entirely in India and procured by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Until now, India had been importing this specialized aviation equipment. The AAI has placed orders for four such CleanJet systems to be used in Agartala, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Anlon has also created similar equipment for Noida International Airport and Cochin International Airport. With 19 years of experience Anlon developed this product through a technology transfer agreement with Germany’s Bucher Corporation. Anlon is the first MSME in India to enter the aviation equipment manufacturing sector.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje praised Anlon’s achievement. She expressed pride in the fact that such a specialized and technical product will strengthen the country’s aviation infrastructure. Besides the CleanJet system, Anlon Technology has also developed indigenous manufacturing capabilities for several other high-end airport and urban development products.