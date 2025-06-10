Include Tumakuru under GBA, says Karnataka Min G Parameshwara

The highway is a little far from the city and those travelling on the highway may miss entering Tumakuru city, therefore, the need for a welcome arch, he added. Parameshwara said many centrally-sponsored schemes are due for Tumakuru. “One is a drinking water related scheme for Koratagere taluk, and since Somanna is also Minister of State for Jalashakti, I discussed it with him,’’ he said.

On the protest over Hemavathy Canal extension to Ramanagara, Parameshwara said he has requested the people of Tumakuru not to protest. They want to call for a meeting. “I shall discuss it with the Water Resources minister and we will decide on a meeting,’’ he said.

Speaking to TNIE, an urban expert said that including Tumakuru into GBA will defeat the very purpose of the concept.

“At present, GBA area is 708 sq km, which covers BBMP limits. The government has decided to keep it as it is. In future, GBA can be extended up to 950 sq km, and managed with multiple corporation systems. If we include Tumakuru in GBA, it will extend beyond 950 sq km and cannot be managed,’’ the expert said, on condition of anonymity.