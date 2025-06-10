Include Tumakuru under GBA, says Karnataka Min G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: It’s not just Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who wants the Bengaluru tag for Ramanagara district. After Shivakumar successfully had Ramanagara renamed Bengaluru South, Home Minister G Parameshwara wants Tumakuru to be part of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
Parameshwara said Tumakuru is growing fast, with an industrial hub on 20,000 acres. The distance between Bengaluru and Tumakuru is 70km.
“If our city is included in GBA, it will help us, and the city can be developed. We shall place this proposal,’’ the minister said.
‘There is need for Metro to Tumakuru’
Stressing on extending Metro service till Tumakuru, Parameshwara said he will wait for the State government’s decision and then discuss it with Union Minister Somanna. He said there is a need for a Metro to Tumakuru. “We also need suburban rail service,’’ he said.
Parameshwara told reporters on Monday that he had met Minister of State for Railways V Somanna to construct a welcome arch on the national highway at Tumakuru, and they have got Rs 5 crore sanctioned for it under the Smart City project.
The National Highway Authority regional director, though, has denied it. “We need permission from the Union government. We wanted to appeal to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari through Somanna. If they give permission, we will go ahead with the welcome arch,’’ he added.
The highway is a little far from the city and those travelling on the highway may miss entering Tumakuru city, therefore, the need for a welcome arch, he added. Parameshwara said many centrally-sponsored schemes are due for Tumakuru. “One is a drinking water related scheme for Koratagere taluk, and since Somanna is also Minister of State for Jalashakti, I discussed it with him,’’ he said.
On the protest over Hemavathy Canal extension to Ramanagara, Parameshwara said he has requested the people of Tumakuru not to protest. They want to call for a meeting. “I shall discuss it with the Water Resources minister and we will decide on a meeting,’’ he said.
Speaking to TNIE, an urban expert said that including Tumakuru into GBA will defeat the very purpose of the concept.
“At present, GBA area is 708 sq km, which covers BBMP limits. The government has decided to keep it as it is. In future, GBA can be extended up to 950 sq km, and managed with multiple corporation systems. If we include Tumakuru in GBA, it will extend beyond 950 sq km and cannot be managed,’’ the expert said, on condition of anonymity.