Karnataka Cabinet to decide on implementation of RDSS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Monday said that the Cabinet will take a decision on the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). If this happens, then consumers will have to pay less for the installation of smart metres against the present cost of Rs 4,998.
The RDSS scheme is aimed at improving the performance of electricity distribution companies (ESCOMs) for the installation and operations of smart metres. Speaking to media, George said that the RDSS scheme will end in December. However, during the recent meeting with Union Government officials, extension and implementation of the scheme were discussed.
“If this happens, then all the smart metres can be replaced in bulk. The cost will then work out cheaper. Presently in Karnataka, smart metres are being installed only for new and temporary connections. If the Cabinet approves, then all metres can be replaced in around two years,” George said, adding that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission will take the decision on the reduced rate.
He said that the scheme has not been implemented so far because of the dues many government agencies owe ESCOMs. Around Rs 15,000 crore is pending from the urban local bodies (ULBs) alone. George said that a proposal was also being prepared to be presented before the Cabinet to levy a 2% cess on the ULBs as a method to recover the dues.
George was speaking to media on the sidelines of the announcement of the inauguration of the Kusum-C scheme in Gowribidanur on June 11. This scheme is aimed at decentralising power generation and distribution through solarisation of agricultural feeders. Under it, the energy department will install solar panels, which will help 6,19,000 irrigation pumpsets. The aim is to generate 2400 MW of power by December.
Pertaining to the poor response from consumers opting for PM-Surya Ghar scheme, George said that this is because of the Karnataka government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme, where they are getting zero bills for power consumption up to 200 units.