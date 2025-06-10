Karnataka Cabinet to decide on implementation of RDSS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Monday said that the Cabinet will take a decision on the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). If this happens, then consumers will have to pay less for the installation of smart metres against the present cost of Rs 4,998.

The RDSS scheme is aimed at improving the performance of electricity distribution companies (ESCOMs) for the installation and operations of smart metres. Speaking to media, George said that the RDSS scheme will end in December. However, during the recent meeting with Union Government officials, extension and implementation of the scheme were discussed.

“If this happens, then all the smart metres can be replaced in bulk. The cost will then work out cheaper. Presently in Karnataka, smart metres are being installed only for new and temporary connections. If the Cabinet approves, then all metres can be replaced in around two years,” George said, adding that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission will take the decision on the reduced rate.