Karnataka Dy CM visits Delhi’s WTE Plant in search of waste management solution

BENGALURU: The visit of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and a team of BBMP officials to Tehkhand Waste-to-Electricity Plant in New Delhi on Monday morning has sparked a renewed debate over the state’s solid waste management strategy.

Shivakumar described the facility “the most modern” he has seen and praised its ability to process 2,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily and generate 25 MW of electricity.

“It was an insightful visit and a good learning experience for me. Let me go to Bengaluru and discuss this with my colleagues,” he said. Dy CM has had visted similar plants in other places.

The Tehkhand plant, operated by Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited, a joint venture between Jindal Urban Infrastructure and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, began operations in 2017 with an infrastructure to produce 25 MW of power from about 2,000 tonne of solid waste.

They have plans to expand the capacity to handle 3,000 tonnes of waste and generate 40 MW.

Built at a cost of Rs 375 crore, the project aims to reduce Delhi’s landfill strain. Environmentalists were concerned when this waste-to-energy plant was levied a fine of about Rs 5 lakh four years ago for exceeding emission limits.