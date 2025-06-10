Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi visits Delhi amidst news of cabinet reshuffle

BELAGAVI: Amid intense speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new KPCC chief, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a strong contender for the top post, made a sudden visit to New Delhi.

His arrival, just hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar landed in the national capital, has raised eyebrows within the state Congress.

While Siddaramaiah denied discussing cabinet changes with the party leadership on Tuesday, sources revealed that the matter was deliberated during his meeting with the high command. They also indicated that a change in the KPCC leadership is likely in the coming weeks.

Jarkiholi, backed by prominent Ahinda leaders including Siddaramaiah, H.C. Mahadevappa, Rajanna, and G. Parameshwara as well as 15 ST community MLAs, has emerged as the frontrunner. Most party legislators from North Karnataka constituencies are also rallying behind him.

However, sources added that both Jarkiholi and another aspirant, Minister Eshwar Khandre, have insisted on retaining their cabinet positions if appointed KPCC chief.