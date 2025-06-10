Zero marks: Modi government surviving on publicity, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: As the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre completes 11 years in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave it “zero marks”.

Speaking to media in Mysuru on Monday, the CM said that the NDA government has merely survived on publicity and came to power on false promises. He criticised the state BJP leaders for the “injustice done to Karnataka” by the Modi Government.

“What happened to his promise to bring back black money? Who benefited from demonetisation? What happened to the Ache Din Ayega promise to create 2 crore jobs? What about eradication of poverty?” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said that the Centre had promised that farmers’ income will be doubled and their problems addressed. “But then why did farmers stage a year-long protest if their demands were met?” he asked.