Zero marks: Modi government surviving on publicity, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: As the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre completes 11 years in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave it “zero marks”.
Speaking to media in Mysuru on Monday, the CM said that the NDA government has merely survived on publicity and came to power on false promises. He criticised the state BJP leaders for the “injustice done to Karnataka” by the Modi Government.
“What happened to his promise to bring back black money? Who benefited from demonetisation? What happened to the Ache Din Ayega promise to create 2 crore jobs? What about eradication of poverty?” Siddaramaiah said.
The CM said that the Centre had promised that farmers’ income will be doubled and their problems addressed. “But then why did farmers stage a year-long protest if their demands were met?” he asked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have managed to get wider publicity from the media when their achievements and their performance have been zero in 11 years, Siddaramaih said.
Recalling that Modi, as Gujarat CM, had demanded devolution of 50% taxes, Siddaramaiah said, “What did he (Modi) do after he became the PM?” He alleged that the media had not highlighted this.
“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to give Rs 5,300 crore, did they give it? The 15th Pay Commission recommended Rs 11,495 crore for the state, was that given?” he said.
The BJP leaders should stop making baseless allegations against the State Government and see that the Centre’s releases funds to Karnataka, the CM said.
Siddaramaiah said that theCentre that campaigned that the guarantee schemes can not be implemented in Karnataka has copied the same in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and Maharashtra.