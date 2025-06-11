Auto ride in Bengaluru to get costlier; base fare at Rs 36

BENGALURU: The base autorickshaw fare is expected to increase from the existing Rs 30 to Rs 36, and the subsequent per-kilometre charges from Rs 15 to Rs 18, according to highly placed sources.

Autorickshaw drivers and unions have been repeatedly urging the government to increase the fares for a long time. They have been demanding that the base fare be revised to Rs 40 and the per-kilometre charge to Rs 20.

Officials from the 10 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) falling within the city limits, Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) and representatives from the auto drivers’ unions will be part of the District Transport Authority (DTA), which will decide the fare revisions after considering factors like existing fuel prices, traffic condition in the city and passenger demand. Based on the recommendation, the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, who chairs DTA, will take the final decision on fare revision.

‘Auto fares not revised since 2021’

According to sources from the Bengaluru Urban DC office, the revised fares are Rs 36 and Rs 18 and is awaiting the nod of Bengaluru Urban DC Jagadeesha G. The source said the DC is heading the magisterial probe into the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium and is completely occupied with that work and once he gets free, the fares will be announced officially.

Auto unions like the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union said that they will get into the streets if the revised fares are not Rs 40 and Rs 20.

“Fares have not been revised since 2021. In all these years, prices of many things have increased. We urge the auto fare revision to be linked to the Wholesale Price Index,” said General Secretary of ARDU Rudra Murthy.

Manjunath M, President of Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, said, “The cost of new autos, which were Rs 1.85 lakh, is now Rs 2.85 lakh. The cost of a single bedroom has doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000. Cost of all essentials has been increasing year after year, but the auto fares have remained the same without revision for years.” He questioned how the auto drivers are supposed to run their families.