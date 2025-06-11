CM Siddaramaiah asserts Karnataka’s right to raise Almatti dam height despite Maharashtra’s objections

BELAGAVI: In a major development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiahhas taken an aggressive stand with regard to his government's decision to increase the height of Almatti dam from the present 519.60M to 524.256 M.

On June 9, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had urged Siddaramaiah in his letter to reconsider the state government's decision to increase the height of Almatti dam, claiming that the rise in dam height would result in floods in areas of Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

In his letter to his Maharashtra counterpart written on June 11, Siddaramaiah expressed his government's commitment to increase the dam height. He clarified his government's stand not only on the submergence issues but also on its right to raise Almatti dam height to FRL (Full Reservoir Level) 524.256 M even without waiting for the publication of the award by the Union government under Section 6(1) of the Inter State Water Dispute Act of 1956.