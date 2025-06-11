High-speed Bengaluru-Mangaluru corridor gets rolling

MANGALURU: Union Ministry of Transport and Highways has appointment a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a high-speed corridor between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. A letter from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta states the an agreement with the DPR consultant was signed on April 30, 2025, and the preparation of the DPR is expected to take approximately 18 months.

Chowta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari and the officials concerned for taking a significant step towards implementing this ambitious project.

The MP said that the high-speed expressway is expected to have four to eight lanes and will pass through Hassan. If this highway is constructed, the transport infrastructure between the two major cities will be further upgraded. The improved route will reduce traffic congestion and travel time between the two cities providing safer, more efficient and uninterrupted all-season connectivity.

This project will contribute to the development of not only Mangaluru but also South Karnataka and the surrounding cities. It will also further facilitate the growth of New Mangalore Port and tourism, trade and commercial activities, the MP said.

The MP said the Railway Ministry is also preparing a DPR for the construction of a separate railway line in Shiradi Ghat. Since Shiradi Ghat, located in the foothills of the Western Ghats, is located in a sensitive ecological zone, a request has been made to form a joint committee of the Railway Board and the National Highways Authority of India to explore the possibility of developing a road and rail line in parallel here.