Victims testify before Bengaluru DC on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, cite poor management

BENGALURU: Dozens of people, including injured victims and families of deceased persons, appeared before Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jagadeeha G, who has been assigned by the state government to probe the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident and submit a report within 15 days.

Several victims who recorded their statements before the DC on Wednesday alleged that the incident was a result of poor management.

Syed Abu Jaffer, a resident of Austin Town who sustained injuries to his neck and leg, said the public was hit by lathis by some private individuals and the police allegedly defended them.

“They too are humans. They cannot manage such a huge crowd. Had the tickets been issued and people allowed inside, the pulling and pushing wouldn’t have taken place. We were being hit by some private people with lathis,” he said.

The victims further added that when he approached concerned personnel at the stadium for help, none came forward.

“I fell down at Gate Number 21 and people stamped over my neck and leg. I managed to come out and asked for help, none came forward. For two and a half hours, I was struggling in pain. I had to walk up to Cubbon Park Circle and take an auto and got admitted to a private hospital on Vittal Mallya Road,” said Jaffer.