Victims testify before Bengaluru DC on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, cite poor management

BENGALURU: Dozens of people, including injured victims and families of deceased persons, appeared before Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jagadeeha G, who has been assigned by the state government to probe the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident and submit a report within 15 days.
Several victims who recorded their statements before the DC on Wednesday alleged that the incident was a result of poor management.
Syed Abu Jaffer, a resident of Austin Town who sustained injuries to his neck and leg, said the public was hit by lathis by some private individuals and the police allegedly defended them.
“They too are humans. They cannot manage such a huge crowd. Had the tickets been issued and people allowed inside, the pulling and pushing wouldn’t have taken place. We were being hit by some private people with lathis,” he said.
The victims further added that when he approached concerned personnel at the stadium for help, none came forward.
“I fell down at Gate Number 21 and people stamped over my neck and leg. I managed to come out and asked for help, none came forward. For two and a half hours, I was struggling in pain. I had to walk up to Cubbon Park Circle and take an auto and got admitted to a private hospital on Vittal Mallya Road,” said Jaffer.
The DC also interacted with Veerabahu, cousin of Kamatchi M.R., a native of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, who died in the stampede on 3 June. The victims said they have received compensation from the Karnataka government.
Similarly, Monish Gowda, a civil engineer, fell at Gate Number 21 as soon as the announcement was made through a loudspeaker regarding the free entry.
“I was not aware of the stampede incident till 5.20 p.m. as my phone had no network. Later when I received it, my father informed me about the incident and asked me to move to a safe place. When I tried to exit, my leg got stuck in a barricade and I fell down due to the free entry announcement. Later I was taken to hospital as I had suffered minor injuries. The DC asked how things happened on that day. He asked whose fault it was. I told him, when the police tried to make way for the RCB bus, there was pushing from the crowd and that led to the incident. By 11.30 p.m. on the same day, I was discharged from a private hospital on Miller’s Road,” he said.
According to the DC’s office, 14 people appeared before the DC and recorded their statements. The DC also asked the District Health Officer, Meti, to ensure the victims who require further treatment are not charged, as the government will foot the bill. As some of them had already paid hospitals for treatment, he assured them the money will be reimbursed.