Fresh caste survey in Karnataka poses tough challenges to government, experts say

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar agreeing to a fresh socio-economic Survey in the next 90 days, the State Government has a series of challenges to overcome.

The toughest among them is finding enumerators, who were school teachers earlier. Now schools have reopened, and the government would not be able to assign teachers for the task.

The Kantharaju Commission took around 50 days to complete the Survey with 1.8 lakh enumerators, out of which 1.3 lakh were school teachers.

The government may look at Asha workers / Anganwadi workers but that may not be a feasible option.“Asha workers and Anganwadi workers are part of essential services,’’ said a senior official on condition of anonymity.