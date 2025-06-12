Karnataka Assembly Speaker appeals to Dakshina Kannada people to maintain peace

MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday visited the residence of Abdul Rahiman, who was murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, Bantwal taluk, and offered condolences to the grieving family.

Later, he told reporters that it is not just a murder but an attack on the harmonious social fabric of Dakshina Kannada. Stating that he spoke to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, DC, SP and City Police Commissioner regarding the case, he said the government is committed to ensuring justice for Rahiman’s family.

Meanwhile, in a letter to people of Dakshina Kannada, Khader appealed to maintain peace, harmony and unity in the interest of the district’s future. “We must not let hatred triumph over humanity. Unity is our strength, tolerance our value, and peace our goal. Let us move forward courageously with these values,” the letter said.

He said the recent murders, hate speech, and growing tensions between communities have caused deep internal distress and concern. Dakshina Kannada has been built on mutual trust and unity among its people. “All communities have lived together for generations with love and trust. They studied in the same schools, worked in the same markets, and celebrated festivals together,” he said.