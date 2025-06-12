Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flags off statewide Kusum C drive

GOURIBIDANUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Kusum C Scheme at the Netaji Taluk Stadium in Gouribidanur of Chikkaballapur district.

While addressing after launching the scheme, he said, the state has set a target of generating 2,400 megawatts of electricity daily by the end of December under the first phase of the Kusum C Scheme, and currently 200 megawatts of electricity are being generated.

He said that the state government is providing a subsidy of Rs 19,000 crore for farmers’ agricultural pump sets. Under the Kusum C Scheme, three-phase electricity will be provided to farmers’ agricultural pump sets for seven hours during the day.