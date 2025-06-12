Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flags off statewide Kusum C drive

GOURIBIDANUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Kusum C Scheme at the Netaji Taluk Stadium in Gouribidanur of Chikkaballapur district.
While addressing after launching the scheme, he said, the state has set a target of generating 2,400 megawatts of electricity daily by the end of December under the first phase of the Kusum C Scheme, and currently 200 megawatts of electricity are being generated.
He said that the state government is providing a subsidy of Rs 19,000 crore for farmers’ agricultural pump sets. Under the Kusum C Scheme, three-phase electricity will be provided to farmers’ agricultural pump sets for seven hours during the day.
80% subsidy for Kusum C
The Kusum C scheme, under which farmers generate electricity on their land and use it for their pump sets, is already running, and the state government will provide a 50% subsidy and the central government will provide a 30% subsidy for this scheme. The remaining amount will have to be borne by the farmers. “Since our government came to power, about 4,000 megawatts of electricity have been generated,” he said.
Currently, 35,000 megawatts of electricity are being generated in the state, and the target is to generate 60,000 megawatts by 2030.
The subsidy given to farmers’ pump sets will not be stopped. He said that 1.64 lakh families have been provided free electricity under the Gruha Jyoti scheme in 2024-25, and Rs 9,200 crore has been given.
In the same direction, the current government has also taken a step forward and is implementing the Kusum C project widely across the state and establishing decentralised solar power generation units, taking an environmentally friendly step by generating electricity locally.
In this way, it is committed to completely controlling the power shortage that may occur in the future. In Pavagada taluk, solar power is already being produced on Rs 10,000 acres and the fact that another 10,000 acres has been given for solar power production is a promising development, he thanked the farmers.
District in-charge Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “287 acres of land have been sanctioned for the project for solar power generation. I would like to thank the Energy Minister KJ George on behalf of the farmers of this area,” he said.