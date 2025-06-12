Karnataka SES resurvey: 'We know sentiment of people,' DKS responds to BJP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly defended the State Government’s decision for a fresh caste census, even as he questioned the opposition BJP’s “double standards” on the issue.

“We know the sentiment of people, and we respect every single human life,” Shivakumar said, acknowledging concerns raised by several communities about the previous survey.

“We are not rejecting the earlier census, but only trying to correct its shortcomings,” the state Congress chief said. Shivakumar pointed out that the BJP, which earlier opposed the original caste survey citing data sanctity, is now opposing the move to redo it.

“Why the sudden opposition now, when we are trying to address the concerns raised?” he told reporters.

Shivakumar said the government had spent “a lot of money” on the previous survey but was worried about “the numbers.”