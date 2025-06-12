Karnataka SES resurvey: 'We know sentiment of people,' DKS responds to BJP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly defended the State Government’s decision for a fresh caste census, even as he questioned the opposition BJP’s “double standards” on the issue.
“We know the sentiment of people, and we respect every single human life,” Shivakumar said, acknowledging concerns raised by several communities about the previous survey.
“We are not rejecting the earlier census, but only trying to correct its shortcomings,” the state Congress chief said. Shivakumar pointed out that the BJP, which earlier opposed the original caste survey citing data sanctity, is now opposing the move to redo it.
“Why the sudden opposition now, when we are trying to address the concerns raised?” he told reporters.
Shivakumar said the government had spent “a lot of money” on the previous survey but was worried about “the numbers.”
He emphasised that the survey modalities would be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting.
“Communities like the Lambanis, Jains, and Besthas have met me, raising concerns about the old survey,” he said.
On the Union Government’s plan to conduct a caste census along with the general census, Shivakumar said, “This is our party’s agenda, the BJP has copied it. Rahul Gandhi has always advocated proportionate representation for backward classes.”
When asked if the government had caved to pressure from powerful communities, he said, “On the contrary, we have yielded to the pressure from all communities - even the media.”
He also mentioned that Veerashaiva and Vokkaliga community leaders had called him to welcome the decision. He stressed that the resurvey is not about victory or defeat for any individual.
“There is no winner or loser here,” he said. The final decision on the new survey is expected after a cabinet meeting on June 22.
'Resurvey a waste of taxpayers’ money'
The BJP on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for agreeing to conduct a fresh caste census.
“Earlier, when experts, religious heads, and politicians of different parties said that the caste census report was old and unscientific, the CM ignored it. Now, it has come from his party leaders and he has obliged. The money spent on the earlier report is Rs 165 crore, which has now gone down the drain,” said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.
Ashoka said several serious questions have arisen regarding Siddaramaiah’s plan to conduct the survey within a 90-day deadline. In the current situation, people are anxious about how such a survey is feasible, he said.
Slamming the idea of an online survey, Ashoka called it “another illogical step.”
“Many people who know how to read and write are still unfamiliar with online mechanisms. How can such a survey be feasible? How will the accuracy of information and identification be ensured?” the BJP leader said.
Ashoka said the caste census issue is to divert people’s attention from the recent Bengaluru stampede tragedy in which 11 people died. He said that if the government is genuinely committed, it should first hold public discussions on how the survey should be conducted.
It should also convene an all-party meeting, discuss, and listen to everyone’s opinion, he said.
Former minister and senior BJP Leader V Sunil Kumar said that the Congress high command has thrown the previous report to trash by calling for a fresh survey. “This means tax money has been misused and the government tried to cheat people, especially backward class communities,” he said, demanding that Siddaramaiah apologise to people.