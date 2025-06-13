2016 murder case: SC rejects plea of ex-Karnataka minister seeking more time to surrender

NEW DELHI: TheSupreme Courton Friday in its order rejected the desperate appeal filed by Karnataka Congress legislator and former minister Vinay R Kulkarni for extension of time to surrender in connection with the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

This came exactly a week after Kulkarni's bail was cancelled by the top court on June 6 in the 2016 murder of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Gowda. He had to move the top court seeking more time, as the SC directed him to surrender by within a week, by June 13.

Vinay, in his appeal in the top court, requested it to grant more time on the ground that he has to participate in a meeting scheduled to be held this week. This fervent plea was outrightly rejected by the top court on Friday.

The two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan, heard his petition and dismissed it.

On June 6, the top court ordered Kulkarni to surrender within one week before the concerned trial court. It allowed a plea filed by the CBI -- the probe agency in the case -- seeking cancellation of his bail.

The top court cancelled Kulkarni's bail, after finding that he and another accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses in violation of conditions imposed upon them while being granted bail.

The apex court also, in its order clarified that the trial court can cancel the bail of an accused even if the relief was granted by the apex court or the High Court.