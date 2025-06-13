CM Siddaramaiah announces fresh SES survey after special Karnataka Cabinet meeting

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday declared that a fresh Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (SES) survey (caste census) will be conducted to address the concerns of all communities, including that of Veerashaiva Lingayaths and Vokkaligas.
The decision was taken in a special Cabinet meeting, following the Congress high command’s advice when the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief minister DK Shivakumar met the party leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah cited the lapse of 10 years since SES-2015 as the reason for going for the fresh survey. The CM said the survey report will not be valid after 10 years as per Section 11 of the Backward Classes Act as there will be changes in population, educational, and social developments.
Responding to a question about the assurance given in the manifesto about the implementation of the report, the CM said that in the backdrop of changing social conditions and the guidance of the party high command, it has been decided to review it in the special Cabinet meeting.
“Given the lapse of 10 years since the SES-2015 was conducted, the Cabinet has decided to conduct a fresh survey as per Section 11 (2) of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Act, 1995”, he said.
Ten years have passed since the Kantharaju-led commission conducted the survey and section 11 (1) states that a fresh survey should be conducted after 10 years, the CM said.
He said the report and its recommendations were not finalised when he was Chief Minister from 2013-2018. But in 2018, the report was finalised and the Kantharaju Commission had approached the then backward classes minister Puttarangashetty to accept the report, Siddaramaiah said.
“But HD Kumaraswamy exerted pressure on Puttarangashetty that he should not receive the report, so he did not receive the report. After Kantharaju’s term ended, the BJP government appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the Chairman of the Commission. The members were also from the BJP. Hegde made recommendations based on the survey data. The recommendations were submitted to the government on February 29, 2024,” he said.
Siddaramaiah maintained that the report could not be discussed by his government due to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but later, accepted it and presented it to the Cabinet in 2025, at which the ministers gave their opinions.
“The party high command leaders called me and the Deputy CM and advised that the report was 10 years old and there would be many changes and developments since then”, he said.
He said the advice of Madhusudan Nayak, the Chairman of the Commission, will be sought and soon the members will be nominated. The commission will be requested to complete the survey in 90 days as it was being done in seventy days in Telangana.
Asked how the fresh survey will be different from the general census, including the caste census to be conducted by the Central government, the Chief Minister hit back as the Centre has not said anywhere that it will conduct a socio-educational survey.
DK Shivakumar said that the high command has given only guidance for a fresh survey. “Since it has been 10 years, we aim to involve everyone in the society, which is the original intention of the Congress. Anyone can say anything they want. We have given our consent to the fresh survey after understanding the sentiments and opinions of the people and legislators”, he stated, adding that the steps will be taken to help overseas Kannadigas to participate in the survey online.
“One could move court and bring a stay under Section 11 of the BC Commission Act, stating that the caste census (SES-2015) is 10 years old. Which was why the Cabinet discussed it 5 to 6 times, and the Opposition parties were also demanding a fresh survey,” he reasoned.