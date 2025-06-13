Congress netas in Ballari district remain 'unfazed' after ED raids in welfare board case

BALLARI: A day after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids on the premises belonging to the Congress MLAs and MP, the party leaders claimed that the raids have only united the party in Ballari district.

On Wednesday the ED raids targeted Ballari Rural MLA B Nagendra, City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Kampli MLA JN Ganesh, Kudligi MLA Dr NT Srinivas, and Ballari MP E Tukaram.

After more than 15 hours of questioning in connection with the ST Welfare Board corruption case the ED team returned with a few documents.

Speaking to media, Tukaram said that the raid at his house was in connection with the alleged corruption in the ST Welfare Board.

“I answered all their queries. Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and Minister Santosh Lad and many others offered their moral support. We are not connected in any way to the alleged scam. BJP is blaming that Welfare Board funds were used during the Lok Sabha election campaign which is nothing but rubbish.”

Bharth Reddy, Ballari City MLA, said that not even single rupee or any documents was seized from his house.

“The ED officials asked for a few bank statements and I will give them to the ED office soon. BJP will not succeed in their divisive efforts. We are focusing on development works,” he said.