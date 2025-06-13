Decades-long wait for tarmac road continues in Karnataka's Mukkodlu village

MADIKERI: In the village of Mukkodlu, within the Makkanduru Grama Panchayat, little has changed over the decades when it comes to basic infrastructure. Residents say that even today, the absence of proper roads continues to impact daily life.

“The village has not seen tarmac roads from ancestral times. We used to walk to schools for about 10 km three decades ago and this ritual continues as the school children are still forced to walk up the rough terrain to reach their institutions,” said Sajan Somanna, a resident of the village.

The Thanthipala–Mukkodlu–Kallu Kattu Road was declared a Public Works Department road a few years ago. However, the upgrade remains only on paper, as the entire stretch is now in its worst condition.

The 6 km stretch is riddled with large craters, making daily life difficult for over 50 families in the village. The situation worsens every monsoon, when residents are forced to hire four-wheel-drive vehicles to reach their homes. Even these often fail to make it through, leaving then with no choice but to walk the rough terrain.