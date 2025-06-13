Karnataka: Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Uttara Kannada's coastal belt

KARWAR (Karnataka): Heavy downpour lashed Karwar and surrounding areas in Uttara Kannada district, disrupting normal life as several low-lying areas were submerged and hundreds of homes were inundated, officials said on Friday.

The relentless rain, which began on the night of June 11, continued throughout Thursday.

Key urban and rural areas of Karwar bore the brunt, with streets turning into streams and stormwater drains overflowing, they said.

Roads near MG Road, Geetanjali Cinema, High Church area, Kodibag, and the Sai Katte stretch resembled rivers, with water entering shops, temples, and homes in Karwar.

A landslide near Sai Mandir on Dobighat Road in the city in the wee hours of Thursday resulted in massive boulders rolling down the hillside, prompting fears of further landslide.

This comes close on the heels of a Geological Survey of India (GSI) report that had identified 21 locations, including Karwar, as landslide-prone zones.

According to officials, a car from Ankola plunged into a water-filled drain near Rangamandira in Karwar after losing visibility.

The vehicle and its driver were recovered using an excavator.