LoP Ashoka urges NHRC to ensure justice for Bengaluru stampede victims

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged the National Human Rights Commission [NHRC] to intervene to ensure justice for the victims of the stampede during the RCB’s IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru.

In a letter to the NHRC chairperson, Ashoka urged the commission to investigate the roles and responsibilities of government departments, officials, and private organizations involved in the event.

The guilty must held accountable and face legal action, he said.

The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium had resulted in the deaths of 11 youths and severe injuries to many others.

Ashoka alleged that the State Government showed negligence in ensuring public safety and failed to manage the event properly. The BJP leader stated that this was a preventable tragedy.

Through the NHRC’s intervention, justice can be ensured for the grieving families, and steps can be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, Ashoka stated in the letter.

He said the Chinnaswamy Stadium has a capacity of 35,000 people, but due to free passes and misleading announcements, an excessive number of people arrived and rushed into the stadium. There was also a shortage of police and security personnel at such a large-scale event.

Eyewitnesses reported a lack of essential facilities, including ambulances, first aid, and drinking water. The RCB, DNA, and the Cricket Association also share responsibility for these lapses, Ashoka stated in his letter.

The BJP leader urged NHRC to take suo moto cognizance of the tragedy and conduct an investigation. He said measures should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future by issuing appropriate guidelines or regulations for public events.