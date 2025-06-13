'Power struggle' in Congress, govt 'will fall', claims Karnataka LoP Ashoka

MYSURU: Launching an attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday accused the ruling party of plunging the state into “political instability and administrative chaos.”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Ashoka criticised the State Government, while highlighting key achievements under Modi’s leadership.

Ashoka, accusing the Congress of internal disarray, said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership is under threat. DK Shivakumar, Satish Jarkiholi, and MB Patil all aspire for the seat.”

Ashoka remarked that the succession agreement wasn’t signed in a notary office, but in the sub-registrar’s office.

“The internal power struggles, poor governance, and neglect of public welfare would ultimately cause the government’s downfall. They will fall not because of us, but due to their internal conflict. Four leaders are pulling the CM’s chair in different directions,” he said.

Speaking on the development works taken by the Modi government in the last 11 years, Ashoka praised the transformative impact of the administration, particularly in handling global crises like Covid-19. “During Manmohan Singh’s tenure, terrorism was at its peak. Now, with initiatives like Operation Sindoor, we respond swiftly and decisively,” he said.