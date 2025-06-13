Siddaramaiah 'must learn' from PM’s leadership: Union minister Somanna

HUBBALLI: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said that instead of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should visit New Delhi for eight days to observe the former’s style of governance and adopt a “pro-people approach” in Karnataka.

Somanna was reacting to Siddaramaiah giving zero marks to the 11-year-old BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

“His (the CM’s) remarks are immature. People of the state do not take the CM’s words seriously. Siddaramaiah should stop making such comments and instead learn from Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” Somanna said.

“I was also with the Congress earlier. There is a vast difference between the Siddaramaiah of then and of today. The Congress leaders lack moral integrity. Witnessing Modi’s pro-people governance, they are realising their own shortcomings and becoming frustrated because they are unable to lead in the same way,” Somanna said.

On the discussion on renaming Tumakuru as Bengaluru North district, Somanna dismissed the topic mockingly, saying, “This is like the story of the fox and the lamb.”

“I believe that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will not act hastily on this matter. I have not taken a stance yet. If it seems beneficial, I will support it. If it seems harmful, I will oppose it.”