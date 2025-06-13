Two washed away as torrential rain batters Hubballi

DHARWAD: Two persons, one from Ayodhya Nagar and another from Nekar Nagar in Hubballi, were washed away in overflowing drains, while another man was rescued. One person is still missing and a search operation has been launched.

These incidents took place amid torrential rain that wreaked havoc across Dharwad district on Wednesday. Details of the missing persons were not immediately known.

In Hanchinal village of Kundgol taluk, one person died after a tractor turned turtle and two sheep in Byahatti village were washed away in the stream. As many as 45 houses were damaged of which some totally collapsed and others were partially damaged.

The Bennihalla and Tupparihalla streams are flowing above the danger level. However, timely intervention by rescue teams saved some farmers who were stranded near these streams.

In Navalgund 23 houses were partially damaged, in Hubballi city — 03, Kundgol — 02 and in Annigeri — 15, while two houses collapsed. With regard to crop loss, assessment is being made by the authorities concerned.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shiraguppi village in Hubballi taluk received heavy rainfall up to 90.8 mm and the lowest was 4.8 mm in Alnavar taluk on Wednesday. Orange alert has been issued for two more days.