Karnataka CM to Finance Commission: ensure justice for all states in devolution of taxes

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the 16th Finance Commission in its forthcoming recommendation to the Centre to ensure that no state, including Karnataka, faces injustice in the devolution of taxes, and the cess and surcharges should be brought under the divisible pool.

“The Centre collects cess and surcharge on various commodities, but keeps the entire thing for itself as it does not come under devolution of taxes. We suggested the cess surcharge should not exceed 5 percent, and if it does should be shared with states.

During 2024, Rs 5,41,709 crore was collected, and all the states incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,22,101 crore, with Karnataka alone losing Rs 8,084 crore. We don’t have any objection to collecting, but if you (Centre) collect more than 5 percent, it should be in the divisible pool”, he told reporters after his meeting with the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Dr. Arvind Panagariya, and members in New Delhi.