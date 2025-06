BENGALURU: Mango no longer tastes sweet for farmers in the state—there are not enough pulp industries, the AP government has banned mangoes from Karnataka and there are no signs of an ending to the conflict in the Middle East, a major export market for Indian mangoes.

Karnataka grows mangoes in 1.39 lakh hectares and produces an average of 11 lakh tonnes during a normal year. Of which, around four lakhs mangoes are sold to consumers directly, the remaining are used by industries to make byproducts, including juice, jam and pickles.

Since mango is a seasonal fruit, pulp is extracted by industries and is sold to the industries making byproducts. Nearly 500-gram pulp can be extracted from one kilo mangoes.

The AP government’s decision to ban mangoes from the state has caused hardship to the growers as number of pulp industries in Karnataka is much less compared to the neighbouring state.

‘Market price for fruit not steady in Karnataka’

Mango growers say the AP government established an Agri Economic Zone for pulp industries with all facilities, while such facilities are not there in the state.

Raja Reddy, a farmer from Srinivasapura in Kolar, said in Karnataka, there are 11 pulp industries of which only three are fully operational. “Even if anyone wants to start pulp industry in Karnataka, he has to go to many departments to get clearance as against single window clearance in AP,’’ he said.

Mango growers are largely dependent on other states and outside India. “But ever since conflict in Gaza, transportation of pulp to European countries or other countries has become expensive as flights are taking longer routes,’’ Reddy said.