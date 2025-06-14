Karnataka signs 115 MoUs worth Rs 6.57 lakh crore in two years, says Industries Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Minister for Industries MB Patil said that in the last two years the State Government has signed 115 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for Rs 6.57 lakh crore investment and this is expected to provide over 2.32 lakh jobs.
He was speaking about the achievements of the industries ministry in the last two years.
Patil said that in the next five years, with the new Industrial Policy 2025-30, they are anticipating Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment and provide jobs too over 20 lakh people.
He said Karnataka is leading in attracting multinational companies and other industries to invest in Karnataka.
During the Global Investors Meet held in February, the Minister said, the government signed MoU with 98 companies with Rs 6.23 lakh crore investment. Also, over 1,000 companies with Rs 4.03 lakh crore investments are under consideration aand it is before various committees for approval. All together, we are hoping to create 6 lakh jobs, he said.
The Minister said they have stressed regional imbalance and 45 per cent of jobs to be created in North Karnataka districts.
The Minister also said Bengaluru is rapidly emerging as Asia’s leading Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the aviation sector.” Companies such as Tata, Indigo, and Lockheed Martin have committed investments of Rs 1,460 crore, Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively in MRO infrastructure,’’ he said.
Patil also said that through a collaboration with Microsoft, the State Government has launched a single-window international investor platform, integrating over 100 services across 30 departments to streamline investor facilitation.
Stressing on developing industrial areas, Patil said the government has announced 18 industrial areas, including Bengaluru’s Peenya with over 44,000 acres as Special Investment Region. “We will provide and improve basic amenities in these regions,’’ he added.