Karnataka signs 115 MoUs worth Rs 6.57 lakh crore in two years, says Industries Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Minister for Industries MB Patil said that in the last two years the State Government has signed 115 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for Rs 6.57 lakh crore investment and this is expected to provide over 2.32 lakh jobs.

He was speaking about the achievements of the industries ministry in the last two years.

Patil said that in the next five years, with the new Industrial Policy 2025-30, they are anticipating Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment and provide jobs too over 20 lakh people.

He said Karnataka is leading in attracting multinational companies and other industries to invest in Karnataka.