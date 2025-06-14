Karnataka

KSEAB declares SSLC exam-2 results with 27.67% pass rate, down nearly 4% from last year

Regular school students who failed in Exam-2 will be exempted from paying exam fees.
This year, 87,330 passed out of more than 3.15 lakh candidates who appeared.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results of SSLC Exam-2 on Friday, with the overall pass percentage, including repeaters and private candidates, standing at 27.67%. This is a dip of nearly 4% compared to 2024 which recorded a pass percentage of 31%.

This year, 87,330 passed out of more than 3.15 lakh candidates who appeared. The SSLC Exam-2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2. The number of students who failed in SSLC Exam-1 increased as the grace marks - which allowed an increase of up to 20% - were not given.

The pass percentage for freshers, however, stood at 30.39% and improvement percentage was recorded at 56.14%, with 6,635 students reporting improvements out of 11,818 who appeared. Of the total candidates who appeared for improvements, four students - Lakshmi B Bidarahalli, S Sriram Shetty, Sanjana S and Shivendu Shreekar S, from Vijayanagar, Udupi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, respectively, secured perfect scores. Government schools recorded the highest pass rate among freshers at 36.65%, followed by unaided schools at 32%.

KSEAB announced that SSLC Exam-3 will be conducted from July 5 to July 12 for students who were marked as ‘Not Completed’ in either Exam-1 or Exam-2, as well as for those seeking to improve their scores and repeat candidates. Regular school students who failed in Exam-2 will be exempted from paying exam fees.

