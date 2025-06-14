KSEAB declares SSLC exam-2 results with 27.67% pass rate, down nearly 4% from last year

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the results of SSLC Exam-2 on Friday, with the overall pass percentage, including repeaters and private candidates, standing at 27.67%. This is a dip of nearly 4% compared to 2024 which recorded a pass percentage of 31%.

This year, 87,330 passed out of more than 3.15 lakh candidates who appeared. The SSLC Exam-2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2. The number of students who failed in SSLC Exam-1 increased as the grace marks - which allowed an increase of up to 20% - were not given.