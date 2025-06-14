Lingayat and Vokkaliga leaders back new SES but plan own digital census over accuracy concerns

BENGALURU: The leadership of the two dominant communities in Karnataka the Veerashaiva Lingayats and the Vokkaligas has welcomed the announcement of a fresh Socio-Economic Survey (SES), but is preparing to conduct parallel digital censuses of their respective communities.

While they support the government’s initiative, both community leaders have expressed concerns about the possibility of under-representation. They plan to counter any discrepancies in the official data with their own figures.

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha secretary H M Renuka Prasanna told TNIE that software is being developed to facilitate their independent survey. “In every village, individuals will be covered and data will be uploaded to our website. The Mahasabha units at the village level will be equipped to upload regular updates on the birth and death of community members,” he said. A meeting will soon be convened under the chairmanship of Mahasabha president Shamanuru Shivashankarappa to discuss the initiative further.

Similarly, State Vokkaligara Sangha president B Kenchappa Gowda announced that the Sangha would conduct a digital census under the guidance of Adichunchanagiri Mutt head, Dr Sri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji.

“We will oppose any inaccuracies in the caste census being conducted by the state government. It must be scientific to ensure communities receive the entitlements they deserve. If the data is scientifically gathered, we will accept the findings even if the numbers vary,” he stated. He also congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for initiating the new survey.