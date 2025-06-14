Lokayukta raid fear: ex-cop extorts crores from officials, invests in crypto

BENGALURU: A former police head constable allegedly converted into cryptocurrency several crores of rupees he reportedly collected by blackmailing government officials and leaking advance information on possible raids by Lokayukta police. He also secured tip-offs on impending raids from his ‘sources’ within the Lokayukta office.

The ongoing interrogation of G Ningappa, also known as Ningappa Sawanth (46), from Chitradurga — arrested by the Lokayukta police under the Prevention of Corruption Act on 2 June — has revealed that the money he allegedly extorted from government officials was invested in cryptocurrency wallets registered under multiple names, including those of certain IPS officers serving in the Lokayukta.

Lokayukta police have written to nearly 25 companies to ascertain the total amount Ningappa invested through centralised and decentralised cryptocurrency transactions. Ningappa, who had been posted in Chitradurga, was dismissed from service for misconduct a few years ago.

According to sources, Ningappa’s mobile phone was sent to the CID cyber wing for mirror imaging and examination of cryptocurrency transactions. The initial probe revealed that he invested Rs 4.19 crore in eight cryptocurrency exchange platforms, including Binance and Bitget. The investments were made in his name, his wife Chandrakala’s name, and the names of some officers. The Lokayukta police also seized approximately 90 grams of gold ornaments from his residence in Chitradurga, along with several incriminating documents.