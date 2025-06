BENGALURU: A growing number of children in Karnataka are falling prey to online sexual exploitation and abuse, but most parents, teachers, and even government officials remain unequipped to handle or prevent such threats, a state-level study has found.

Released by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) in partnership with ChildFund India, the study, focused on online sexual exploitation and abuse of children, raises red flags about children’s online safety, especially following the Covid pandemic, which, as per the findings, saw increased screen time and unsupervised internet use among children.

The report was released on Friday by Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The study covered 903 school-going children aged 8–18 years across five Karnataka districts Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi using multi-stage random sampling. Six schools from each district were selected, and 30 students from each school were interviewed, spanning three age groups - 8–11, 12–14, and 15–18 years.