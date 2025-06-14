Special action force to deal with communal incidents launched

MANGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara launched the Special Action Force (SAF), a specialised unit aimed at tackling communal incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Dr Parameshwara said that the State Government decided to set up the SAF following recurring incidents of violence in Dakshina Kannada, including a recent murder that resulted in tensions in the coastal district.

“We have set up SAF on the lines of Anti-Naxal Force (ANF). After Naxals in the state surrendered, we decided to cull out some personnel from the ANF who are already trained in combat operations and intelligence gathering and create SAF. It is a first of its kind in India. SAF will act against communal provocation, hate speeches against different communities. Till now we were into soft peddling when there was a communal disturbance which did not work out. Hence, we had to use some force to control it and the only aim of the government is ensuring peace and communal harmony. We also appeal to people to maintain peace. If necessary, we will extend it to other regions too,” the minister said.