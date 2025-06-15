Aadhaar now must for dialysis scheme benefits in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a notification mandating Aadhaar authentication for availing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), implemented through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. This is to ensure better service delivery, transparency, and to ensure entitlements are distributed efficiently.

According to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), both Priority Household (PHH) and non-PHH ration card holders must either furnish proof of Aadhaar or undergo Aadhaar authentication to avail the benefits.

However, the government clarified that no individual, adult or child will be denied treatment for lack of Aadhaar. In such cases, other identity documents will be accepted, and a register will be maintained to track these for audit and review purposes. Aadhaar enrolment facilities will be set up at block or taluk levels where centres are currently unavailable.

In cases where biometric authentication fails, due to poor fingerprint quality or other issues, the department has recommended alternatives such as iris or face scans, OTP-based authentication, or physical Aadhaar letters validated through QR code scanners.