Basavaraj Bommai accuses CM Siddaramaiah of making false statements on funds

BENGALURU: Karnatakawill receive over Rs 1 lakh crore more under the 15th Finance Commission compared to the 14th Finance Commission, BJP Member of Parliament from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Bommai said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is making political statements against the Union Government as he is unable to allocate funds for the guarantee schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the Central grant share from 32% to 42%, Bommai said, and added that though Siddaramaiah is aware of it, he deliberately conceals.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of repeatedly making false statements, Bommai, a former chief minister, said that during the discussions on the 14th Finance Commission, five Congress ministers were present, but they failed to advocate effectively for the state, and are now trying to cover up their mistakes with such statements.

The former chief minister said that the state has already received as much as it got during the 14th Finance Commission period, and funds will continue to come.

During the UPA regime, Karnataka got only Rs 700 crore for Railway projects, he said. “This year, the Centre has allocated Rs 7,700 crore. However, the state government is unable to provide the matching grants,” Bommai said.

Caste survey

On the proposed caste survey, Bommai said that the authority to conduct a caste survey lies with the Union Government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to mislead the backward classes. Bommai said that Siddaramaiah was in a tight spot over the issue, and the high command had to step in to rescue him.

On the ongoing wars in West Asia, the BJP MP termed Israel’s attack on Iran shocking. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is already affecting the world significantly, the MP said, adding that all global leaders must work towards halting wars.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that Karnataka annually contributes Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre but gets only 15 paise against 1 Rupee in the devolution of taxes and this injustice should not happen in the 16th Finance Commission recommendation.