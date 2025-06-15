Fresh socio-educational survey win-win for CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The fresh Socio-Educational Survey, including a caste census, has created a win-win situation for both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for obliging the Congress high command, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as the latter safeguarded his integrity as a Vokkaliga leader.

With the Congress government declaring a fresh caste survey, by dropping the Socio Economic Educational Survey(SES-2015), which lapsed after 10 years, Shivakumar, apparently, has emerged strong. He was a signatory to the community’s demand for the fresh survey. After Thursday’s Cabinet decision, the members of the Vokkaligara Sangha honoured him.

But Siddaramaiah, obliging the high command for a fresh survey in the interest of the party, has equally emerged stronger to consolidate his position and is unlikely to step down until the caste census and SC internal quota implementation, according to the legislators who are his sympathisers.

Siddaramaiah had reportedly asserted that the SES-2015 will be implemented and managed to get the report with recommendations tabled in the Cabinet. He had promised to fulfil the aspirations of the backward classes to the extent of receiving the report (but could not get it accepted by the cabinet), but was forced to drop the report following the high command’s instructions.

He is likely to continue his grip over the high command to continue in his post until the completion of the fresh Socio Educational Survey and its implementation. He is also owed to implement the internal quota among SC communities for which the census is underway by the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission.