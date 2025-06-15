Government using caste census to distract people: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

BENGALURU: President of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party BY Vijayendra said that the Congress State Government is using caste census to divert attention from the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Saturday, the BJP leader said that on several occasions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that he would implement the Kantharaju Commission report, but was unable to do it even after discussing it in cabinet meetings.

The BJP leader said there were many discussions over the survey being 10 years old and data being unscientific and many Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, opposed it. However, the government is now suddenly enlightened after the stampede, he said.

Since the Union Government has already announced the caste census, the state government will not be able to do anything in that regard, he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not interested in taking it to a logical end, he said.

Earlier this week, the State Government announced that it would go for a fresh survey as the 2015 survey was a decade old.