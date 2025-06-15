KREDL focusing on battery storage for wind plants

He was speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Run for the Wind’ marathon organised by KREDL in association with the Indian Wind Power Association and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, ahead of Global Wind Day on June 15, in the city on Saturday. Over 500 participants, including school and college students, industry professionals and government officials participated in the 2K and 5K marathons.

Rudrappaiah said Karnataka is leading in RE generation. “In 2024–25, Karnataka added a record 1,332 MW of wind capacity — the highest in the country — surpassing traditional leaders like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With a total installed wind capacity of 7,351 MW, Karnataka is India’s wind power champion,” he said.

UB Reddy, vice-chairman, India Wind Power Association, said that all upcoming hybrid power plants with combined solar and wind power generation will have battery storage units. However vanilla wind plants do not at the moment. Wind power generation is at its peak from 6-9 pm and for the rest of the time battery storage will help.