Monitor engagements with foreign nationals: Karnataka HC to State

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the additional chief secretary (ACS), Home Department, to issue a circular to all educational institutions, medical institutions, employers, non-government organisations, research centres, cultural bodies, state police, local authorities, intelligence bureaus, DCs and commissioners of police to report any engagement with foreign nationals to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in a prescribed format.

The ACS should also direct the institutions and associations to audit and verify existing foreign nationals associated with them and submit periodic status reports to FRRO and state police. The failure to comply with the circular will attract civil, criminal or administrative penalties, the high court stated in its order to the ACS.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on a petition filed in 2015 by overstaying foreign nationals.